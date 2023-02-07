English
    Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1275: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    February 07, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals

    Bajaj Electricals' business portfolio spans across consumer products (CP) and EPC (illumination, power transmission and power distribution). CP (appliances, fans, lighting) contributes ~78% to topline. Its premium brands include Morphy Richards and Nirlep. The company has over 2.3 lakh retail touch points across India • The company has been reducing exposure to the EPC business with maximum focus on executing high margin business.


    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We roll over valuation on FY25E and maintain our target price at Rs 1275. We value BEL using SOTP i.e. 35x and 8x PE for CP & lightings and EPC segments, respectively, on FY25E EPS each.