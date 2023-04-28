English
    Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4530: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4530 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

    Bajaj Auto (BAL) is the second largest motorcycle manufacturer, largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY23 market share at 17.3%, 61.4% respectively). Exports comprised ~46% of FY23 volumes; 2-W:3-W mix at ~88:12 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 17,445 crore cash on books (March 2023 end), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividends yields among Nifty stocks.

    Outlook

    Revising our estimates, we now value BAL at Rs 4,530 on SOTP basis (15x PE on FY25E EPS, stake in PMAG; previous target: Rs 4,100).

    Bajaj Auto - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:19 pm