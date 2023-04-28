Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4530: ICICI Direct

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BAL) is the second largest motorcycle manufacturer, largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY23 market share at 17.3%, 61.4% respectively). Exports comprised ~46% of FY23 volumes; 2-W:3-W mix at ~88:12 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 17,445 crore cash on books (March 2023 end), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividends yields among Nifty stocks.

Outlook

Revising our estimates, we now value BAL at Rs 4,530 on SOTP basis (15x PE on FY25E EPS, stake in PMAG; previous target: Rs 4,100).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Auto - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici