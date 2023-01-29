Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4100: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BAL) is second largest motorcycle manufacturer and largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY22 market share at 18.2%, 61.5% respectively). Exports comprised ~58% of FY22 volumes; 2-W:3-W mix at ~89:11 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 15,000 crore cash on books (Dec’22 end), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividend yields among Nifty stocks.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on BAL following slower pace of volume recovery in export markets and gradual inching up the play in EV domain by the company with captive electric-3-W launch expected in March 2023. Introducing FY25E, we now value BAL at Rs 4,100 on SOTP basis (15x PE on FY24-25E average EPS, stake in PMAG; earlier TP: Rs 3,910).

