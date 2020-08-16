172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-aurobindo-pharma-target-of-rs-975-sharekhan-5707851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 975: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Aurobindo Pharma


Q1FY2021 results were mixed. Revenues grew 8.8% y-o-y led by a 9% rise in formulations sales, while API sales were up by 6.5% y-o-y. PAT was up 20.6% y-o-y to Rs 770 cr. US business is gradually gaining traction driven by a sturdy new product launch pipeline. Successful resolution of USFDA observations would be a key parameter to watch and will be a trigger for an earnings upgrade. Sales and PAT are expected to grow by a 9% and 11% CAGR respectively over FY2020-FY2022. In the past three months the stock price has run up 49%, thus leaving limited upside.



Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 975.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

