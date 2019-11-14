Hold Aurobindo Pharma target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma
Q2FY2020 results were in line with estimates. Regulatory hurdles at various plants would continue to be an overhang until successfully resolved. Moreover, margins and profitability would be under pressure until the integration of acquired assets is completed. We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 19% and 10%, respectively, in the next two years.
Outlook
We maintain our Hold recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) with a revised PT of Rs. 500.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.