you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Aurobindo Pharma target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


Q2FY2020 results were in line with estimates. Regulatory hurdles at various plants would continue to be an overhang until successfully resolved. Moreover, margins and profitability would be under pressure until the integration of acquired assets is completed. We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 19% and 10%, respectively, in the next two years.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) with a revised PT of Rs. 500.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

