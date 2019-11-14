Hold Aurobindo Pharma target of Rs 500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

Q2FY2020 results were in line with estimates. Regulatory hurdles at various plants would continue to be an overhang until successfully resolved. Moreover, margins and profitability would be under pressure until the integration of acquired assets is completed. We expect the company to report sales and profit CAGRs of 19% and 10%, respectively, in the next two years.

Outlook

We maintain our Hold recommendation on Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Aurobindo) with a revised PT of Rs. 500.

