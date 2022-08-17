English
    Hold Astral; target of Rs 2100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Astral


    Astral is the leader in the CPVC piping segment and expanding into the other building material business such as adhesive, paints and sanitary ware. Astral is the third largest piping company with a value market share of 9%. In FY22, Piping, adhesive contributed 77%, 23%, respectively, to its topline • Healthy b/s reflected in strong return ratios (RoE: 21%, RoCE: ~27%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Astral at Rs 2100 i.e. 58x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:20 pm
