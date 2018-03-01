App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 26, 2018 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Ajanta Pharma; target of Rs 1520: Spa Research

Spa Research is bullish on Ajanta Pharma has recommended hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated February 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Spa Research's report on Ajanta Pharma


Ajanta Pharma reported a 10% YoY growth in revenues for the quarter driven by ~80% YoY growth in Asian sales to INR 1610 million. The US sales saw a growth of ~20% YoY during the quarter to INR 710 million. The company believes the severity of the pricing pressure to have reduced substantially in the US. The company maintained its EBITDA margins YoY at 33.6%, with a PAT growth of 3.6% YoY to INR 1475 million.

Outlook

We expect the company's Revenues/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15.7%/15%/16.2% between FY17-19E to INR 26.8 billion/INR 9.1 billion/INR 6.7 billion respectively. We recommend Hold rating at a Target Price of INR 1520 (6.8% upside) for a period of 12 months at FY19E PE of 20x.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Hold #Recommendations #SPA Research

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC