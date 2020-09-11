172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hindustan-copper-share-price-jumps-6-after-q1-profit-rises-to-rs-29-crore-5825011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Copper share price jumps 6% after Q1 profit rises to Rs 29 crore

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.69 crore, up 40.11 percent from Rs 21.19 crore clocked in the previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Copper share price jumped over 6 percent in the morning trade on September 11, a day after the company declared its Q1 earnings.

The company reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 29.69 crore, up 40.11 percent from Rs 21.19 crore in Q1FY20. The net profit margin in Q1FY21 came in at 6.88 percent against 6.97 percent in the previous quarter.

The consolidated net revenue of Hindustan Copper stood at Rs 431.43 crore, which spiked 41.89 percent YoY from Rs 304.07 crore in Q1FY20. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 86.42 crore in Q1FY21, a fall of 7.35 percent YoY.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 37.55, up Rs 2.20, or 6.22 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 38.30 and an intraday low of Rs 37.05.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.45 times and was trading with volumes of 114,081 shares, compared to its five-day average of 59,096 shares, an increase of 93.04 percent.
