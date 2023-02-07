English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Tata Steel earnings decoded
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    F&O Buzzer: Bears pillage Deepak Nitrite ahead of its Q3 earnings

    On technical charts, the relative strength indicator (RSI) slid below 30 level. RSI is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis, and when it falls below 30 level, the stock is considered oversold and a bearish sign.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

    Speciality chemical maker Deepak Nitrite was under bears’ radar on February 7 ahead of the company’s earnings announcement scheduled later in the day.

    Stock price fell over 4 percent with open interest surging by 26 percent during the day and volume rising 65 percent, a clear sign of short buildup, which is bearish in nature.

    Near month futures of Deepak Nitrite traded down 5 percent to Rs 1732. It was at a discount to the spot price of Rs 1739.

    On technical charts, the relative strength indicator (RSI) slid below 30 level. RSI is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis, and when it falls below 30 level, the stock is considered oversold and a bearish sign.