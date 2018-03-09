App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 09, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's Laboratories falls over 2% on 5 observations from USFDA for Medak unit

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Form 483 with five observations for company's Medak unit in Telangana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Answer: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares fell 2.6 percent intraday Friday after its Medak unit has received five observations from the US health regulator. The stock price, however, recovered a bit to close down 0.7 percent at Rs 2,130.45 on the BSE.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Form 483 with five observations for company's Medak unit in Telangana.

These observations are related to procedures and facility maintenance. "We will address them comprehensively within the stipulated time," it said.

The company informed exchanges that the audit of its API Hyderabad plant 3 at Medak district, by the USFDA has completed today.

At 15:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,108.40, down Rs 37.10, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC