Dilip Buildcon share price jumps 7% after bagging Rs 1,905-crore project in Bihar

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 7 percent in the morning trade on September 10 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 1,905-crore project in Bihar.

DBL has received an LoA for construction and upgrading of NH 131A near Narenpur to four-lane and near Purnea to two-lane standard with paved shoulders in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode Project, the company said in an exchange filing.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,905 crore with a completion period of 24 months, it said.

The stock was trading at Rs 373.75, up Rs 24.50, or 7.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 390 and an intraday low of Rs 366.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish, with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators neutral.

