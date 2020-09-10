172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|dilip-buildcon-share-price-jumps-7-after-bagging-rs-1905-crore-project-in-bihar-5820061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon share price jumps 7% after bagging Rs 1,905-crore project in Bihar

The company received a letter of acceptance for the construction and upgrading of NH 131A in Bihar.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dilip Buildcon share price jumped 7 percent in the morning trade on September 10 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 1,905-crore project in Bihar.

DBL has received an LoA for construction and upgrading of NH 131A near Narenpur to four-lane and near Purnea to two-lane standard with paved shoulders in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode Project, the company said in an exchange filing.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,905 crore with a completion period of 24 months, it said.

Close

Capture

The stock was trading at Rs 373.75, up Rs 24.50, or 7.02 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 390 and an intraday low of Rs 366.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish, with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.