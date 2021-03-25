English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

DHFL share price hits lower circuit after CBI books promoters for creating fake accounts

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj allegedly created 2.60 lakh fake home loan accounts under the PMAY to avail benefits to the tune of Rs 14,046 crore, the CBI has said.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) share price hit lower circuit on March 25 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked DHFL promoters for creating more than 2.6 lakh fake home loan accounts.

A case was registered against Kapil Wadhawan and brother Dheeraj, who in jail over fraud and money-laundering charges, for allegedly creating 2.60 lakh fake home loan accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana. The promoters fraudulently availed benefits under PMAY to the tune of Rs 14,046 crores, the agency said.

The CBI found that Rs 11,755.79 crore was diverted to these accounts created in the name of shell companies.

Also Read: CBI books DHFL promoters for creating over 2.6 lakh fake home loan accounts

The stock was trading at Rs 16.75, down Rs 0.75, or 4.29 percent at 09:22 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 16.75 and an intraday low of Rs 16.65.

Close

Related stories

DHFL had availed a subsidy of Rs 1,887 crores under PMAY from the Centre. Kapil and Dheeraj are already facing two cases by CBI in the Yes Bank scam and UP Power Corporation scam.

A forensic audit report by Grant Thornton revealed the irregularities of DHFL after which the agency registered a case on March 15.

DHFL, according to the FIR filed by CBI, processed 88,651 cases under PMAY Scheme,  under which loans were granted to economically weaker sections, low and middle-income group members for buying land and construction of houses, development of dwelling units under slum development schemes, housing units are eligible for credit-linked interest subsidy.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL
first published: Mar 25, 2021 09:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.