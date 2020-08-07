Deepak Nitrite share price down 4% after Q1 profit falls 40%

Deepak Nitrite share price was down over 4 percent in morning trade on August 7 a day after the company declared its June quarter results.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of Rs 63.61 crore in June 2020 down 40.71 percent from Rs 107.28 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stood at Rs 102.47 crore in June 2020 down 45.54 percent from Rs 188.17 crore in June 2019.

The stock was one of the top BSE smallcap losers and was trading at Rs 611.10, down Rs 31.95, or 4.97 percent at 09:44 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 619.00 and an intraday low of Rs 569.75.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has decline in net profit with falling profit margin (QoQ). MFs decreased their shareholding last quarter

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with moving averages being bearish and technical indicators being neutral.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​