App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepak Nitrite may touch Rs 346: Anand Rathi

On the profitability front, the company’s operating margins stood 14.6% at Rs 662 million in Q3-FY19 as against 14.1% at Rs 522 million in Q3-FY18, an improvement of ~50 basis points over same quarter previous year.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

Deepak Nitrite has reported a growth of 21.9% in its standalone revenues at Rs 4,523 million in Q3-FY19 as against Rs 3,711 million in Q3-FY18. The growth was driven better performances by all the segments of the company with Fine & Specialty Chemicals segment posting better growth over other larger Basic Chemicals segment.

During the quarter the company has also posted strong growth in its relatively smaller Performance products segment as a result of various reorientation efforts undertaken by the company over past few quarters.

Close

On the profitability front, the company’s operating margins stood 14.6% at Rs 662 million in Q3-FY19 as against 14.1% at Rs 522 million in Q3-FY18, an improvement of ~50 basis points over same quarter previous year.

related news

The improvement in operating performance was mainly attributable to a combination of higher realisation of products across all business segments, operating leverage and cost rationalisation in operations.

The company’s mega-project is commissioned on November 1, 18 post successful completion of trial runs in the plant. In two months of operation the company has reported revenues of Rs 3,210 million and plant has achieved utilisation of 80%. The management has also indicated that the plant is EBITDA & PBT positive in its first two months of operations itself.

On financial aspects, the project’s crack spreads for Phenol-Acetone as of Jan-19 end stands at around USD 730 per ton. The management has also guided to achieve 90% utilisations in FY20. At 90% utilisation levels and with current spreads this project’s potential revenue generation stands at around Rs 22,000 million.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.