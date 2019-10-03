D-Street Buzz: 150 stocks hit 52-week low; Tata Motors, BPCL, HPCL up 5%

Benchmark indices are trading lower but recovered from the day's low with Nifty above 10,300, while trading around 38,200.

Among sectors bank, metal, pharma and FMCG are under pressure, while buying seen in the auto, energy, infra and IT stocks.

Nifty Energy Index rose over 1 percent led by BPCL, HPCL (up 5 percent) followed by Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Infra, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Auto stocks are also trading higher post the September sales numbers. The top auto gainers being Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Eicher Motors and Exide Industries, while TVS Motor was down 3 percent.

Metal stocks are witnessing selling pressure. The top losers include, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, APL Apollo, Vedanta, Nalco, Tata Steel and MOIL.

Nifty Bank index was down 0.5 percent led by the HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Tata Motors and IOC are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Hindalco, Vedanta, Coal India, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel.

150 stocks hit 52-week low on NSE including United Bank of India, UCO Bank, Talwalkars Healthclubs, Piramal Enterprises, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, FORCE MOTORS and Corporation Bank among others