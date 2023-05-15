D-Mart: Margin miss in Q4; valuations rich

Avenue Supermarts - D Mart's Q4FY23 margins were lower than expected.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Margin miss in Q4 owing to adverse mix Margin pressure to sustain in near term Strong network addition to continue Cut earnings estimates The Q4FY23 margins of Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,678; Market cap: Rs 238,518 crore) were lower than expected, owing to the lower share of discretionary sales, viz., general merchandise and apparel category. While D-Mart is rapidly enhancing its store network and has commenced sales of pharmacy products, we expect margin pressures to sustain in the near term. High-margin discretionary category...