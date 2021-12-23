Construction sector: Huge runway for growth; stay stock selective

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September 2021 quarter revenues of construction companies (excluding Dilip Buildcon) grew at a robust 46 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a sequential basis, the revenues grew by 10 percent. Stronger YoY growth can be partly attributed to the low base of Q2FY21. In the September 2020 quarter, project execution was affected because of COVID-related restrictions and labour migration issues. Project execution has gained momentum in Q2FY22, with a steep drop in COVID-19 infections as well as full labour...