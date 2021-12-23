MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Construction sector: Huge runway for growth; stay stock selective

We advise investors to stick to our high-conviction ideas, given their strong execution record and healthy balance sheet , which would enable them to take full advantage of the huge spend in infrastructure

Bharat Gianani
December 23, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Construction sector: Huge runway for growth; stay stock selective

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September 2021 quarter revenues of construction companies (excluding Dilip Buildcon) grew at a robust 46 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a sequential basis, the revenues grew by 10 percent. Stronger YoY growth can be partly attributed to the low base of Q2FY21. In the September 2020 quarter, project execution was affected because of COVID-related restrictions and labour migration issues. Project execution has gained momentum in Q2FY22, with a steep drop in COVID-19 infections as well as full labour...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the volume surge in ETFs a flash in the pan?

    Dec 22, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What value M&M Finance brings to the table, oil looking to bounce back, chart of the day, gold’s existential crisis, a year of reset for markets and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bedtime story for the markets

    Dec 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Is the Buy Every Dip strategy on a borrowed time as central banks stock up ammo to pull back extra liquidity from the market?

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers