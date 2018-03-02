Citi remains neutral on ICICI Pru; target at Rs 450

The global research firm believes that the protection business will grow faster than unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs).
Shares of ICICI Pru gained over half a percent intraday on Thursday. This after Citi remained neutral on the stock with a target of Rs 450.
Further, ULIP growth will be driven by customer preference. But, it also highlighted that it is seeing competition from mutual funds.