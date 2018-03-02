Citi remains neutral on ICICI Pru; target at Rs 450

Shares of ICICI Pru gained over half a percent intraday on Thursday. This after Citi remained neutral on the stock with a target of Rs 450.

The global research firm believes that the protection business will grow faster than unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs).

Further, ULIP growth will be driven by customer preference. But, it also highlighted that it is seeing competition from mutual funds.

At 13:27 hrs ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 413.65, up Rs 1.25, or 0.30 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 415.15 and an intraday low of Rs 410.85.