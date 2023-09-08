Buzzing Stocks: Landmark Cars, Mazagon Dock, Sterlite Tech, LTIMindtree & others in news today

Stock Market

Sterlite Technologies: The optical and digital solutions company has partnered with broadband services and applications provider, TruVista, to drive the growth and enhancement of South Carolina's rural connectivity infrastructure. TruVista, headquartered in South Carolina, is expanding fiber optic connectivity across its rural areas.

Bajaj Finserv: Subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company announced the gross direct premium underwritten for August at Rs 1,677.87 crore, and the premium in the current financial year up to August at Rs 9,228.81 crore. Subsidiary Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company's total premium for August stood at Rs 926.41 crore and premium in the current financial year (FY24) up to August at Rs 3,828.06 crore.

Campus Activewear: Piyush Singh has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the footwear company with effect from December 2, 2023, due to personal reasons.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-owned shipbuilding company has signed Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This is a non-financial agreement. There are only two shipyards in the country including Mazagon Dock which has signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at Mazagon Dock.

LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the salesforce platform. AdSpark helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own Retail Media platforms, while Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud and the NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power & utilities, etc.

Landmark Cars: The premium automotive retailer has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Mahindra & Mahindra to open a dealership in Howrah, West Bengal. This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars, namely Landmark Mobility. This business will include sales and after-sales of Mahindra’s Personal, Pickup and Supro range of vehicles.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: Lakshay Kataria has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from November 30, due to personal reasons.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The automotive components maker has inaugurated Motherson’s wiring harness facility in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). The facility, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al, Khaimah, is located in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

Nureca: Nishant Garg has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the healthcare and wellness company, with effect from December 6, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities.

Gujarat Cotex: Shaileshkumar Jayantkumar Parekh Jain is re-appointed as Managing Director of the company, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The board members also approved the appointment of Pawan Siddharth & Co. as statutory auditors.