Buy Wipro with a target of Rs 349: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, the price has surpassed its trendline resistance and witnessed a flag pattern breakout at 323.15. On the weekly chart, "above the stomach" candle stick pattern has formed which suggests the possibility of a bullish reversal.

Moreover, the price is trading above its 50-EMA which acted as a support in the previous two instances. A bullish crossover in the daily RSI is being witnessed which may induce a positive shift in bullish momentum in the stock price.

Traders can accumulate Wipro in the range of Rs 320-326 for the target of Rs 349 and a stop loss below Rs 308.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.