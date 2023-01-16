English
    Buy Wipro; target of Rs 455: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated January 14, 2023.

    January 16, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


    Wipro is an IT, consulting & BPO player catering to BFSI, health, consumer, energy & utility, technology and communication. With over 230000 employees, it serves clients across six continents • Consistent payout (~70%), healthy OCF to EBITDA ratio of ~89%.


    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Wipro at Rs 455 i.e., 16x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

