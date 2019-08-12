App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Voltas


Consol. revenue increased 24% YoY in 1QFY20, exceeding our estimate by 11%, led by strong 47% growth in UCP segment. As a result of a higher effective tax rate (32% v/s our estimate of 27%) and higher losses in JVs, net profit increased at relatively low rate of 6% YoY to INR1.9b (in-line).


Outlook


Our TP now stands at INR700. At CMP, the stock trades at multiple of 28x for core UCP business. We upgrade the stock to Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Voltas

