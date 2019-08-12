Buy Voltas; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.
Motilal Oswal's research report on Voltas
Consol. revenue increased 24% YoY in 1QFY20, exceeding our estimate by 11%, led by strong 47% growth in UCP segment. As a result of a higher effective tax rate (32% v/s our estimate of 27%) and higher losses in JVs, net profit increased at relatively low rate of 6% YoY to INR1.9b (in-line).
Outlook
Our TP now stands at INR700. At CMP, the stock trades at multiple of 28x for core UCP business. We upgrade the stock to Buy.
