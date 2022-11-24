English
    Buy V-Mart; target of Rs 3310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on V-Mart recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3310 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    November 24, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on V-Mart


    V-Mart, having over the years, built its fortress in non-tier I cities, is well poised to capture market share in the growing ~Rs 2.5 lakh crore value fashion industry. The company enjoys strong moats that would provide it an edge over increasing competition in tier III-IV regions. V-Mart follows a cluster based approach of adding stores within a radius of 50-100 km. This gives it better economies of scales, supply chain efficiencies and better understanding of fashion needs of the specific region.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price. We value V-Mart at Rs 3310 i.e. 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

