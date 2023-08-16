English
    Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 2740: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on V-Mart Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2740 in its research report dated August 10, 2023.

    August 16, 2023
    Motilal Oswal's research report on V-Mart Retail

    V-Mart Retail (VMART) posted a net loss of 219m (est. net loss of INR2m), primarily due to weak SSSG and losses from Limeroad losses. These factors contributed to a significant 740bp reduction in EBITDA margin. Revenue growth for V-Mart (Excl LR and Unlimited) grew 15%, mainly driven by footprint additions. We have cut FY24E EBITDA by 28%, led by INR800m EBITDA loss in LimeRoad and a prolonged recovery period. However, we maintain our FY25E EBITDA, as we anticipate a recovery in SSSG and the mitigation of losses of INR500m in LimeRoad.

    Outlook

    We model a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 18%/30% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,740 (based on 12x EV/EBITDA on Mar’25E).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023

