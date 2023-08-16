Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 2740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on V-Mart Retail
V-Mart Retail (VMART) posted a net loss of 219m (est. net loss of INR2m), primarily due to weak SSSG and losses from Limeroad losses. These factors contributed to a significant 740bp reduction in EBITDA margin. Revenue growth for V-Mart (Excl LR and Unlimited) grew 15%, mainly driven by footprint additions. We have cut FY24E EBITDA by 28%, led by INR800m EBITDA loss in LimeRoad and a prolonged recovery period. However, we maintain our FY25E EBITDA, as we anticipate a recovery in SSSG and the mitigation of losses of INR500m in LimeRoad.
Outlook
We model a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 18%/30% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR2,740 (based on 12x EV/EBITDA on Mar’25E).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!