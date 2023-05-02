English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8670: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8670 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

    We continue to like the company for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. UTCEM delivered strong 14/23% YoY/QoQ volume growth, led by healthy demand and a gain in market share. Unit EBITDA recovered INR 150/MT QoQ to INR 1,050 per MT, led by op-lev gains and lower fuel cost. The company also tightened its working capital (to net cash in Mar-23) during H2FY23, which bloated in Sep-22. UTCEM’s phase-2 expansion is expected to be completed by FY26E.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on UltraTech (UTCEM) with an unchanged target price of INR 8,670 (16x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UltraTech Cement - 01 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 2, 2023 08:49 am