English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8400 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

    The company reported an in-line standalone performance for Q4FY2023 aided by strong volume growth of 15% y-o-y. EBITDA per tonne at Rs. 1030 was aided by a sequential decline in power & fuel and other expenses. Phase-I expansion is nearing completion while phase 2 with 22.6 mtpa has commenced. This will take its overall cement capacity to 160 mtpa during FY2026. Cement demand remains upbeat led by infrastructure segment while cement prices are expected to remain stable and power & fuel costs are likely to tread lower in the near term.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 8,400, increasing our valuation multiple, considering its long-term growth potential.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UltraTech Cement - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:57 pm