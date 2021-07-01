MARKET NEWS

Buy Triveni Engineering and Industries: target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Engineering and Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated June 30, 2021.

July 01, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Engineering and Industries


Triveni Engineering & Industries’s (TEIL’s) Q4FY2021 performance was affected by lower sugar dispatches that dragged down revenues by 21%. However, higher gross margins helped OPM rise 135 bps to 13.8%. FY21 revenues and PBT grew by 6% and 8%, respectively, while OPM stood at 11.9%. Reducing debt by Rs. 562 crore aided in interest cost reduction of 35% during the year. Ethanol capacity will be expanded to 660 klpd by FY23. Better sugar realisations, higher revenues from distillery business and a recovery in the engineering & water business would help PAT to grow by 30% over FY21-23.


Outlook


Structural change in sugar industry, fall in consolidated debt and double-digit earnings growth visibility are key re-rating triggers. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 240.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Engineering and Industries
first published: Jul 1, 2021 12:44 pm

