    Buy Trent; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 08, 2023.

    February 11, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Trent

    Trent delivered yet another quarter of industry outperformance in Q3FY2023 with 60%+ revenue growth, while EBIDTA margin fell 619 bps y-o-y to 15.5% on normalisation of fixed cost (including rent); PAT grew 21% y-o-y, led by strong revenue growth. Westside’s like-for-like growth stood at 17%; contribution of emerging categories increased to 18% in Q3FY2023 from 15% in Q2FY2023. With encouraging performance from new stores opened in the past 12 months and strong like-for-like growth in Westside, revenue is expected to grow in double digits ahead of peers in the coming quarters.

    Outlook

    The stock has corrected by 20% from its high and is trading at attractive valuations of 28x/22x/18x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550.