Buy Trent; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Trent

Trent delivered yet another quarter of industry outperformance in Q3FY2023 with 60%+ revenue growth, while EBIDTA margin fell 619 bps y-o-y to 15.5% on normalisation of fixed cost (including rent); PAT grew 21% y-o-y, led by strong revenue growth. Westside’s like-for-like growth stood at 17%; contribution of emerging categories increased to 18% in Q3FY2023 from 15% in Q2FY2023. With encouraging performance from new stores opened in the past 12 months and strong like-for-like growth in Westside, revenue is expected to grow in double digits ahead of peers in the coming quarters.

Outlook

The stock has corrected by 20% from its high and is trading at attractive valuations of 28x/22x/18x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550.

