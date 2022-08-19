English
    Buy Time Technoplast of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Time Technoplast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 17, 2022.

    August 19, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast


    Time Technoplast is a leading manufacturer of polymer based packaging & composite products with 34 production facilities in 11 countries. Established products (industrial packaging, PE pipe, battery others) contribute ~80% to the topline while value added product category (IBC, composite cylinders, mox films) contribute 20% of revenue • Focus is to increase revenue sharing from value added product category in the next five years from 20% to 22%.



    Outlook


    We revise our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value the stock at 5x EV/EBITDA on FY24E EBITDA and revise our target price to Rs 125/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Time Technoplast - 180822 - ic

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:33 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.