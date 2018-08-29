App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 707: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on The Phoenix Mills with a target price of Rs 707 in its research report dated August 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on The Phoenix Mills


Performance of the company during Q1FY19 was in line with our estimates. Rental growth was driven by the strong operational performance of Market City malls -PMC Chennai, PMC Pune & PMC Mumbai as well as High Street Phoenix & Palladium. Commercial and hospitality segment also registered 35%/6% YoY growth respectively led by improvement in rentals and ARRs. High Street Phoenix performance was led by rental improvements as North Sky zone and new F&B outlets which has an area of 50,000 sq ft comprising of nearly 13 retailers has started contributing towards improvement in rental income. Average rentals improved 20% YoY and stand at nearly Rs 387 per sq ft per month for HSP.


Outlook


We continue to remain positive on the company and maintain our price target of Rs 707 based on sum of the parts valuation on FY20 estimates. Owing to adequate upside from current levels, we upgrade the stock to BUY from ACCUMULATE earlier.


For all recommendations reportclick here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #The Phoenix Mills

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.