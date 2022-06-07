English
    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated June 07, 2022.

    June 07, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TCI Express


    TCI Express is a leading asset light B2B (95% of revenues) express logistics company with 28 sorting centres, 800+ owned pan-India centres covering 40000 pick-up and delivery points. SME and corporate clients comprise 50:50 of overall revenues • Total 55% of revenues from sectors like auto ancillary, pharma, engineering.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 2000 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 7, 2022 12:48 pm
