Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines; target of Rs 1710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Swaraj Engines has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1710 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Swaraj Engines


Swaraj Engines (SEL) reported healthy Q2FY21 numbers amid record quarterly volumes (34,489 engines, up 31.3% YoY). Net revenues rose 31.2% YoY (entirely volume led, ASPs flat) to Rs 292 crore, tracking a strong quarter for the domestic tractor industry. Margins rose 20 bps YoY to 13.7% courtesy savings in employee & other expenses with consequent PAT up 7% YoY to Rs 27 crore. SEL would be expanding capacities by 15,000 units per annum to 1.5 lakh units per annum, to be funded by internal accruals.


Outlook


We expect FY20-23E sales, PAT CAGR at 8.2%, 9.0%, respectively. SEL provides an auxiliary play on domestic tractor industry (rural economy) as well as M&M. Its strong B/S, ~70%+ dividend payout & healthy capital efficiency merit continued premium valuations, in our view. We value SEL at Rs 1,710 i.e. 24x P/E on FY22E & FY23E average EPS (Rs 71.2) & retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Swaraj Engines

