Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 612: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 612 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Q2 performance was strong with revenue and earnings beating estimates. Management expects domestic formulations business to improve further led by new launches and a gradual improvement in the acute therapies, while the chronic segment is likely to grow strongly. Pick up in the specialty business and sturdy new product pipeline would enable US business growth. Improved growth prospects, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would be key positives.



Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries from Hold to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 612.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

