    Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries; target of Rs 1123: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1123 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

    Sun Pharmaceutical’s (Sun Pharma)’s gross margins improved for the fourth consecutive quarter y-o-y in Q4FY2023 due to a strong product mix It is to acquire Taro Pharma, by acquiring the remaining ~21.5% stake, which will enable Sun Pharma to get access to the total cash of USD 1.3 billion on its books. R&D spending stood at ~6% of sales; management expects it to increase to ~7-8% of revenue.

    The stock trades at ~24.9x/22.7x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS. We believe superior profitability enables it to trade at a premium to peers. We maintain Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 1,123.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

