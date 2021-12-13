MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Star Health; target of Rs 1135: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Star Health has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1135 in its research report dated December 13, 2021.

Broker Research
December 13, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Star Health


Our high-conviction Buy on Star Health is underpinned by three factors: 1) health insurance industry is still in its infancy - we expect heady growth rates of ~20% in the next decade; 2) Star Health's dominant market share (>3x nearest competitor) in the sticky retail sector offers network effects - trio of hospitals, customers and agents feed off each other in a virtuous cycle. Sub-scale competitors will struggle to outdo this moat; and 3) we expect margin gains with scale. We estimate Star Health's GWP to see a 25% CAGR through FY25. Unit economics are extremely favorable - we expect ROE of 18%+ as claims normalize in a 66-67% band (after Covid-19 hump), capping combined ratio at 94-95%. We apply a DCF model to arrive at our Mar'23E TP of Rs1,135. We are of the view that investors should not be deterred by high valuations, which are rightfully anchored to STARHEALTH's nearly unassailable position in a high-growth industry.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on STARHEALTH with a Buy rating and a Mar'23 TP of Rs1,135 (+25% upside). Our TP implies a valuation multiple of 47x FY25E EPS and a FY25 P/GWP of 2.9x.

For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Star Health
first published: Dec 13, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.