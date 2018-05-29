App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SRF; target of Rs 2168: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on SRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2168 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on SRF

SRF’s Q4FY18 operational results were broadly in line with our estimates. However, the PAT miss (by 22%) was due to the sharp jump in interest and depreciation owing to commissioning of the new packaging film unit. Management commentary on further delays in pick up in speciality chemicals business (now expected in H2FY19 vs. FY19 earlier) continues to exert pressure on the stock.

Outlook

We believe that SRF’s leadership position in refrigerant gas and significant capex in specialty chemicals will drive its return ratios going ahead. Other segments like technical textiles and packaging film business continue to generate strong cash flows and we reiterate ‘BUY’ with our SoTP-based target price of INR2.168.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #SRF

