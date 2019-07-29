App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 18: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on South Indian Bank


SIB's earnings were marginally below expectations with PAT at Rs733mn (PLe: Rs890mn) as operating performance is improving only gradually. Provisions came in lower as slippages of Rs2.41bn was lower sequentially which helped stable asset quality but marginally lift PCR to 32.3% (45.1% incl. technical w.off). Bank is closely monitoring some of the dispensation related loans restructured during Kerala floods but does not see large risks from same. Structurally PCR remains lowest in peer group which has to be stepped up, which should be helped by improving operations.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with TP of Rs18 (unchanged) based on 0.8x Mar-21 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.