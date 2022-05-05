English
    Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 839: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 839 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Sonata Software


    Sonata Software Q4 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹1464 Cr, up 36.06% YoY and down 21.23% QoQ. PBIDT (Exc OI) for Q4FY22 stood at ₹108.1 Cr, up 4.87% YoY and down 17.90% QoQ. PBIDTM (Ex OI) for Q4FY22 came at 7.39%, -219 bps YoY and +30 bps QoQ. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹100.9 Cr, up 21.48% YoY and up 3.31% QoQ.


    Outlook


    We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 17.5x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹839.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software
    first published: May 5, 2022 08:33 pm
