Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 839: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software Q4 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹1464 Cr, up 36.06% YoY and down 21.23% QoQ. PBIDT (Exc OI) for Q4FY22 stood at ₹108.1 Cr, up 4.87% YoY and down 17.90% QoQ. PBIDTM (Ex OI) for Q4FY22 came at 7.39%, -219 bps YoY and +30 bps QoQ. PAT for Q4FY22 stood at ₹100.9 Cr, up 21.48% YoY and up 3.31% QoQ.

Outlook

We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 17.5x FY24E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹839.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More