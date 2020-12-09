PlusFinancial Times
Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences: target of Rs 1450 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Solara Active Pharma Sciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated December 08, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 9, 2020 / 02:44 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Solara Active Pharma Sciences


It is well poised to grow as a leading ‘global pure-play API company’ given the strong customer relationships, expanding capacities and compliant business operations. Solara’s emphasis on growing the CRAMS business bodes well, and would support the double-digit growth trajectory over the medium term. Solara’s strong growth prospects, better earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support multiple expansion.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Solara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,450. Solara is witnessing strong demand traction across its business segments.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:45 pm

