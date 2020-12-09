Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences: target of Rs 1450 : Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research repor on Solara Active Pharma Sciences

It is well poised to grow as a leading ‘global pure-play API company’ given the strong customer relationships, expanding capacities and compliant business operations. Solara’s emphasis on growing the CRAMS business bodes well, and would support the double-digit growth trajectory over the medium term. Solara’s strong growth prospects, better earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support multiple expansion.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Solara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,450. Solara is witnessing strong demand traction across its business segments.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.