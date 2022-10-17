English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 24,000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 24,000 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 17, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement


    In Q2FY2023, standalone performance was affected by lower-than-expected blended realisations, higher depreciation and interest expenses, while cement sales volume remained in-line. Management expects more than 10% y-o-y rise in sales volume for FY2023 on the back of strong H1 and strong cement demand. The company’s 9.5 mtpa cement capacity addition plan by December 2024 remain intact while it remains committed to reach 80 mtpa by 2030.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy on Shree Cement with an unchanged PT of Rs. 24,000, considering it to outperform industry growth over FY2023E-FY2025E led by improving capacity utilisation and addition of newer capacities.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shree Cement - 171022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shree Cement
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 07:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.