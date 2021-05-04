Buy Share India Securities; target of Rs 425: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities report on Share India Securities

Share India Securities Ltd (SISL) has shown consistent healthy financial performance since 2015. Being a new-age financial service provider that capitalizes on technology to offer customized capital market tech-based solutions ,SISL have consistently grown and expanded, with key focus on maintaining strong balance sheet. Company is the market leader in low latency automated trading strategies & possess strong expertise in executing the same . With the healthy track record of over 24 years , company is on its way of growing through both organic & inorganic route which will give hefty boost to its business & financial performance . In FY20, SISL has posted solid set of numbers with ROE & ROCE coming at more than 20% which infuse optimism in strong fundamentals of company. Going forward , we expect SISL to grow at decent CAGR of 27% in topline while bottomline is expected to grow at whopping CAGR of 35 % from FY20 to FY23E.

Outlook

Hence we are initiating coverage on the stock. Currently stock is trading at 17x of FY21E eps while it is trading reasonably at 13x of FY22E eps & 11x of FY23E eps. Hence, we initiate “BUY” on the stock with price target of Rs 425/- per share (17x of FY22E eps & 14x of FY23E eps) depicting healthy upside of 30% from current level.

