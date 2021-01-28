MARKET NEWS

Buy Sharda Cropchem; target of Rs 383: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sharda Cropchem has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 383 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
January 28, 2021 / 04:45 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sharda Cropchem


Sharda Cropchem reported better than expected results driven by strong demand from Europe & NAFTA region and new product introduction. Prebuying of raw material in the wake of cost inflation and healthier sales mix aided 985bps improvement in gross margins. SHCR turned around operations in FY21, leveraging on the demand from Europe & NAFTA. Growth momentum is expected to continue driven by expanding distribution reach, new launches and strong demand for generic molecules. Also cushion on gross margins is expected to continue with better availability and healthy demand.


Outlook


We have increased our Topline/APAT estimates by 3%/3% for FY21, 3%/7% for FY22 and 3%/7% for FY23. Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs383 (Previous 358) based on 13x Sep’22 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sharda Cropchem
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:45 pm

