    Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3406: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3406 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

    Schaeffler India Limited (Schaeffler) reported EBITDA at Rs. 342 crore against our estimate of Rs. 342.4 crore on 2.3% higher-than-expected topline. Management has shared an optimistic outlook for the domestic market and indicated its concern on export volume growth in H2CY2024. The wind energy segment has started showing early signs of green shoots.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Schaeffler India with a revised PT of Rs. 3,406 in expectation of sustenance in domestic demand, success in the high-value EV business, increased localisation, and traction in the aftermarket segment.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

