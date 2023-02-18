English
    Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 3328: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3328 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 18, 2023
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India

    EV proliferation would double its content per vehicle due to focus on the supply of systems and assemblies. SIL has revised its capex guidance from Rs. 1,000 crores to Rs, 1,500 crore over CY2020-CY2024, indicating a higher focus on localisation for an operating excellence. Management is strategically looking to expand its export business on the group’s relocation strategy, increased localisation, and cost-effective value-added production.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 3,328 due to rising export revenue, improvement in profitability, and focus on localisation.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:26 am