English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1580: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance

    SBILIFE’s adjusted VNB clocked in flat YoY at INR8.7bn, as VNB margins softened 160/411bps YoY/QoQ to 28.8% on the back of a lower share of NPAR savings in the APE mix at 19% (Q1FY23: 28%). While the management remains confident of driving a 20% YoY APE growth in FY24E, our forecasts build in a 10% YoY growth in APE print as we continue to monitor sensitivity to insurance sales from the removal of (a) tax incentives in the new tax regime and (b) tax exemption in NPAR savings with ticket size >INR0.5mn. Our high-conviction BUY continues to be anchored on the three powerful and sustainable moats: a) exclusive access to SBI’s massive distribution network (26k+ branches); b) a predominant and growing mix of protection and NPAR; and c) the lowest opex ratio among peers (Q1FY24: 10.8%).

    Outlook

    We expect SBILIFE to deliver an FY23-25E APE/VNB CAGR of 12% and retain BUY with a TP of INR1,580 (2.4x Mar-25E).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SBI Life Insurance - 26 -07 - 2023 - hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 04:51 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!