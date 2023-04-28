English
    Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SBI Life Insurance

    SBI Life (SBIL) is among the most dominant players in the Indian life insurance industry with strong distribution network, parentage, operating metrics. Balanced product mix with focus on opex ratio ahead of industry • Strong parentage led distribution remains key. Premium accretion slower than expected • Gross premium growth slower at 14% YoY; NBP growth up 21%, led by tax amendment • VNB margins steady at 30.1%, aided by balanced product mix • Surplus at Rs 1942 crore; focus on cost and decline in claims led PAT growth at 16% YoY to Rs 777 crore • AUM growth decent at 16% YoY to Rs 307340 crore.

    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We broadly maintain our EV estimates for FY24-25E. We upgrade out target price for SBIL from Rs 1300 to Rs 1350, valuing the stock at 2.2x FY25E EV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SBI Life Insurance - 27 -04 - 2023 - icici

    first published: Apr 28, 2023 01:02 pm