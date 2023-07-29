Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life’s VNB decline of 1% YoY in Q1FY24 was driven by lower APE growth (4% YoY) and 153bps decline in VNB margin (Q1FY24 margin stood at 27.8%). The muted show is attributable to a combination of base effect and relative change in product mix, as per the management. While the management has maintained a volume growth/margin guidance of 20%/28-30%, we remain structurally positive on its distribution strength (parent bank APE grew 7% YoY in Q1FY24 to INR 19.8bn) of the company and the overall brand franchise. This should help generate 11%/15% VNB growth and 19.6/19.2% ROEV in FY24E/25E, respectively. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of INR 1,650 based on 2.5x (unchanged) FY25E EV We factor VNB margin of 29% in FY24/25E. Our APE growth assumption of 15% remains unchanged in FY24E/FY25E. This results in an EV of INR 657bn with RoEV of 19.2% in FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Life Insurance Company - 27 -07 - 2023 - isc