Buy SBI Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 1644: Religare Retail Research

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Religare Retail Research report on SBI Life Insurance Company

SBI Life’s Q1FY24 gross premium income (GWP) increased by 19% YoY to Rs 135.6bn driven by renewal premium (RP) growth of 28% YoY and new business premium (NBP) growth of 11% YoY despite strong previous year growth. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) growth was moderate at 4% YoY as individual rated premium (IRP) remained muted with growth of 3% YoY.



Outlook

We estimate APE/NBP/VNB to grow at a CAGR of 19%/21%/23% over FY23-25E. We maintain Buy rating and revise our target price upwards to Rs 1,644 valuing the company at 2.6x of its FY25E embedded value.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Life Insurance Company - 26 -07 - 2023 - reli