you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sarla Performance Fibers; target of Rs 67: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Sarla Performance Fibers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 67 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

Centrum's report on Sarla Performance Fibers


We maintain our BUY on Sarla Performance Fibers with a revised TP of Rs67 as we value the company based on our conservative adj. OCF based methodology. We expect the domestic volumes to grow by high single digit on the back of increasing capacity in the industrial/performance yarn segment by 700MT while the Nylon66 capacity would be increased to 1600MT from H2FY19. Further the company could take marginal price hikes to mitigate the impact of increase in RM prices. Operating loss of Sarla Flex to reduce to Rs45mn in FY19E from Rs104mn in FY18 would add to margins. Lower debt, improving working capital further gives us comfort while valuations continue to remain undemanding.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY on Sarla Performance Fibres with a TP of Rs67 as we value it on adjusted OCF (AOCF = OCF – Interest) to enterprise value (EV) yield. Key risks being increasing pressure on RM prices lowering gross margins.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Sarla Performance

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

