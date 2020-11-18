PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 86: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on S Chand and Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 86 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company


S Chand’s operating performance (EBITDA loss of Rs363mn) was in-line with our estimate of Rs374mn in a non-seasonal quarter due to stringent cost control. Management indicated that schools will re-open from November onwards in a phased manner and has lined up aggressive expansion plans in the Ed-Tech space. For Mylestone, a digital offering of S Chand, the target is to reach sales of Rs600-700mn in 2 years. In case of LearnFlix, another affordable learning app with annual subscription fee of ~Rs2,000, the intention is to reach 100K subscribers with 1mn downloads in 2 years (19K subscribers and 110K downloads as of Oct 2020).



Outlook


We keep our EPS estimates broadly unchanged (cut of 2.6%/3.3%/0.8% for FY21/FY22/FY23 respectively) and value S Chand at 5.5x (no change) our estimated FY22 EPS of Rs15.7 to arrive at a TP of Rs86 (earlier Rs89). Retain BUY given 1) the attractive FCFF yield of 14% 2) BS comfort (D/E of 0.3x) 3) strong focus on digital offerings and 4) clarity on NEP implementation (see exhibit 2).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #S Chand and Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.